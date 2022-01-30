Primecap Management Co. CA Has $66.40 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $66,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

