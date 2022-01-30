Primecap Management Co. CA Has $69.71 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.71% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $69,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

