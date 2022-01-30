Primecap Management Co. CA Has $79.61 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of VMware worth $79,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.36.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.