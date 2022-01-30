Primecap Management Co. CA Has $79.61 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.13% of VMware worth $79,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in VMware by 398.4% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 319 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

