Primecap Management Co. CA Has $83.89 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.44% of Restaurant Brands International worth $83,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after acquiring an additional 798,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 31.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,033,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 734,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $26,931,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.