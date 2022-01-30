Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Valero Energy worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after buying an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after purchasing an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

