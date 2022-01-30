Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $23.78 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 394,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,782,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.61% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $103.42.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

