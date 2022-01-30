Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.25% of Rockwell Automation worth $84,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

