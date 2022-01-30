Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.29% of Corteva worth $87,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after buying an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after buying an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corteva by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.