Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,747 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 4.50% of GAN worth $28,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in GAN by 64.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

In other GAN news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.34.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.