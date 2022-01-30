Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New $26.54 Million Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,536,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.30% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GXO opened at $78.24 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

