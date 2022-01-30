Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.81% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $91.24 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

