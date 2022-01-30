Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,280 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.48% of Arlo Technologies worth $34,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 193,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 323,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.71. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

