Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 131,827 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,827 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.62% of PROS worth $41,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $943,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

