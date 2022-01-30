Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 18,266 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.29% of Corteva worth $87,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

