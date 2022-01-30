Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,900 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.20% of Ryanair worth $50,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $94.91 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

