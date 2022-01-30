Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 20,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.44% of Restaurant Brands International worth $83,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

QSR stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.