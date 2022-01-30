Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 22,500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $30,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

