Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 23,400 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.60% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $5,255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after buying an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $57.93 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

