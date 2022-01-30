Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,859 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

