Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 3,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of Unity Software worth $87,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 204,753 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $94.92 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on U. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

