Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 4,075 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.56% of IDEX worth $88,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.42. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

