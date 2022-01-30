Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 79,110 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.91% of Fluidigm worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 477.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 8.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 2,146.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 244,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233,251 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 25.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $243.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.