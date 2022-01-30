Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 8,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.90 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

