Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.74% of Kirby worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 11.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kirby by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KEX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

