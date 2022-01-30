Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

