Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.41% of Colfax worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Colfax stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

