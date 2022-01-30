Primecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $587.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $587.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004842 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,417,619 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.