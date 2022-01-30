Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 83.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 86.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,688 shares of company stock worth $114,189,807. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

