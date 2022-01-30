Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Funko worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 144.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,902. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

