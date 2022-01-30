Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 147,818 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,818 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

