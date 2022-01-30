PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Reaches $1.01

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $41,204.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.59 or 0.06756623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.96 or 0.99774880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00051067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052222 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

