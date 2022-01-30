Privatix Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20,343.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $74,278.57 and $20,343.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Privatix Profile

PRIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

