ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.60% of ProAssurance worth $187,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 699,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 143,237 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.