Project Inverse (XIV) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $664,053.49 and approximately $207,906.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.34 or 0.06733295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.32 or 0.99795494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006628 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,738,664 coins and its circulating supply is 39,675,861 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

