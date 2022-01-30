Project Pai (PAI) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $997,704.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00096937 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000229 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,792,378,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,287,929 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

