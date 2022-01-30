Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Prologis reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

