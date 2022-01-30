ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,441 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned about 1.40% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000.

SVXY opened at $54.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.47. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

