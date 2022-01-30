ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Holdings Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 653.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,323 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9,104.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 263,746 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 291.4% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 121,406 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 227.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 139,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 491.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 60.5% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter.

QLD opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

