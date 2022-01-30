Prosper (PROS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.03 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $3.03 million and $1.96 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00039042 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000996 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008357 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

