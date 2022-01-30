Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $174.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.72 or 0.06825144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,916.01 or 1.00119899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052694 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.