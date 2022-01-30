Public Mint Price Tops $0.10 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.30 million and $32,542.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00028587 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,205,044 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.