Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 900 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

