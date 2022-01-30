Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Blucora worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 43.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Blucora during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

