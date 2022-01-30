Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. State Street Corp increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

