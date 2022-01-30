Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,618,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569 over the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.