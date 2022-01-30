Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

