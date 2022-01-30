Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

