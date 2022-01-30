Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,947 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.14 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.