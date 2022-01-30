Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,560 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

FBHS opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.